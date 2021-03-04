Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,185 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,845,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,854,000 after acquiring an additional 132,944 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.