Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

