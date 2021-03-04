Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,236 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.82.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.