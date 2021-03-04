Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

