Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,449 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.