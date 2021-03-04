Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.82 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,284 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on HR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

