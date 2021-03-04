Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 258.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,284 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of HR opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

