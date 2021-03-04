Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.94 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $514.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $550.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

