Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148,454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptiv by 213.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of APTV opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

