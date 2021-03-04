Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 227.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $258.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

