Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1,175.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

