PancakeSwap Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $346.64 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $10.96 or 0.00023210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00468922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00468237 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 206,441,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,984,870 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

