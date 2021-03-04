Panda Yield (BBOO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $647,347.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $6.26 or 0.00013073 BTC on exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $647,347.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 751,463 coins and its circulating supply is 751,358 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

