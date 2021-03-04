Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Earns Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAND. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Pandion Therapeutics stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Pandion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

