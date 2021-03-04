Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAND. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pandion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAND traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 4,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,125. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.
About Pandion Therapeutics
Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
