Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAND. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pandion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAND traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 4,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,125. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $24,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 284,799 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

