Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Pandion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,125. Pandion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,876,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,157,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,801,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

