Pandion Therapeutics’ (PAND) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.
PAND stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Pandion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.
About Pandion Therapeutics
Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
