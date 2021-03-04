Pandion Therapeutics’ (PAND) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

PAND stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Pandion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 1,148.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

