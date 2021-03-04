Pantos (PAN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,309.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $9,309.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00465080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00069630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00474476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,944,753 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.