Parachute One Day Volume Reaches $146,490.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $146,490.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,607,015 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

