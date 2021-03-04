ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $227,779.93 and $1,550.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 82.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00373627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

