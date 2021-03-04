Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.