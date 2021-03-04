Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.87.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 139,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

