Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$10.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on POU. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.59. 459,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,916. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.60.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

