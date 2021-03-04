Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ (PRTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $325.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

