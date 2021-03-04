Pareto Securities Upgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to “Hold”

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $11.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,693,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 359,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,471,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.