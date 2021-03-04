Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

