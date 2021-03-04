Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

PXT traded up C$0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.40. 869,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $2,901,382.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

