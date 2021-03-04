Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PXT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
PXT traded up C$0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.40. 869,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.
