Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.03 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.73 or 0.00019687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00481255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00073053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00084884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00497032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

