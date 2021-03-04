Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,511 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

