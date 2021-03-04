Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Given New $37.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target increased by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

