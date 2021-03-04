Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the January 28th total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,608. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

