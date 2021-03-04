Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

PH traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.53. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $302.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.