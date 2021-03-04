ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0590

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,505.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.78 or 1.00019096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00090017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

