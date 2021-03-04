Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 214,483 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.47% of Comcast worth $1,134,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

