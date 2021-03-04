Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.31% of CME Group worth $856,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in CME Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $206.61. 20,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average of $176.65. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $224.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

