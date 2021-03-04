Parnassus Investments CA Buys 54,038 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.27% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $67,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

