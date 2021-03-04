Parnassus Investments CA Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 171,210 shares during the period. V.F. comprises about 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.55% of V.F. worth $853,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

NYSE:VFC traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,607. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -624.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.