Parnassus Investments CA Has $172.10 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.51% of PPG Industries worth $172,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 64.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.06. 12,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.