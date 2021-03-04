Parnassus Investments CA Has $309.65 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.47% of Nuance Communications worth $309,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,164,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,354,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,750. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 431.40, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.