Parnassus Investments CA Has $529.38 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,513 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.22% of Adobe worth $529,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.00. 77,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.87. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

