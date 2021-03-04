Parnassus Investments CA Has $952.07 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.50% of Cadence Design Systems worth $952,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 645,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,083,000 after purchasing an additional 301,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,222 shares of company stock worth $19,498,779 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.