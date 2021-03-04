Parnassus Investments CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,166,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,997,566 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.20% of Intel worth $406,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The company has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

