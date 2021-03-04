Parnassus Investments CA Reduces Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.86% of Hanesbrands worth $43,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

