Parnassus Investments CA Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,559,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,109,842 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.12% of Micron Technology worth $944,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 973,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

