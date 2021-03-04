Parnassus Investments CA Sells 17,630 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.37% of Burlington Stores worth $236,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Third Point LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL traded up $34.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.17. 37,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average is $229.34. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $272.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.43.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

