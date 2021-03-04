Parnassus Investments CA Sells 176,603 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,603 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 3.55% of Xylem worth $650,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Xylem stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.55. 10,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.