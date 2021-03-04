Parnassus Investments CA Sells 18,824 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,507,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.28% of Gilead Sciences worth $204,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

GILD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. 376,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

