Parnassus Investments CA Sells 19,935 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.53% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $188,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,583. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

