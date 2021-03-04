Parnassus Investments CA Sells 425,551 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,551 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.64% of The Clorox worth $418,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Clorox by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in The Clorox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.37.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

