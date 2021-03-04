Parnassus Investments CA Sells 870,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 870,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.63% of The Gap worth $123,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,059 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

